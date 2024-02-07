The 2024 Stars of the Future calf show takes place on Saturday, 10 February, in Ballymena.

The 2024 stars of the future calf show and sale is set to return to Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday, 10 February.

The Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club (NICCEC) has announced Louise Ballantyne as the judge for 2024.

Louise needs no introduction to the show ring, with many championships gathered under her belt. She also judged the NICCEC summer show in 2018.

Last year’s pre-sale show judge was Gareth Corrie from Newtownards, Co Down. Corrie selected Chris Johnston’s entry as his supreme overall champion in 2023 and the British Blue-cross heifer sold later that day for £13,000 (€1,5221.75).

The show has a prize fund of £4,000 (€4,683.62) up for grabs, while the championship titles at stake include, Limousin champion, Charolais champion, Blue champion, native breed champion, any other breed champion and the breeding heifer championship, with just over 70 entries confirmed for this years show and sale.

Who will take home this year’s supreme champion?

