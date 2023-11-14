Rathlyon Queen ET sold for the top price of €6,100. \ Tricia Kennedy

From Friday 10 to Monday 13 October, the Rathlyon herd of Myles McDermott held an online production sale.

The sale consisted of 10 heifers, three bulls and 12 recipient females carrying a variety of embryos.

Topping off a very successful sale was Rathlyon Queen ET.

The January 2022-born heifer was sired by Visconti and was the all-Ireland junior female calf champion at Rathdowney Show last year.

She sold as the second-youngest heifer in the sale at the weekend for €6,100.

Rathlyon Perfection ET sold for €5,300. \ Tricia Kennedy

Rathlyon Perfection ET proved to be just that, securing the second-highest price in McDermott’s auction when she sold for €5,300.

The November 2021-born heifer was sired by Or de Beaujeu and was bred from a hugely successful showing and breeding line of cows.

Trailing closely behind was the February 2022-born heifer Rathlyon Quiana ET. Sired by Moderato d l’Empereur and out of a Rutabaga dam - Grangeford Jasmine - the young heifer sold for €5,100.

Also clearing the €5,000 mark was Rathlyon Sensation ET. The November 2021-born heifer was sired by Trueman Jagger and she had an impressive sire stack that boasted both TVR and Rocky bloodlines.

Next up was Rathlyon Pringle ET, an October 2021-born heifer sired by Tamhorn Sumo. This stylish dark blue and white roan heifer boasted Adajio, Empire and Savant in her breeding and sold for €4,900 at the sale.