There's a range of shows and sales happening around the country this weekend. \ Shanon Kinahan

Friday 10 November

On Friday 10 November, the Donegal Dexters Group will host its second annual pedigree Dexter show and sale in Raphoe, Co Donegal.

The show and viewing is set to kick off at 5pm followed by the sale, which will be live at the ringside and on MartBids from 6.30pm. Pre-registration is essential.

As part of the 2023 elite commercial haltered sale, there will be a parade ahead of Saturday’s sale in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart on Friday evening at 5pm.

Saturday 11 November

On Saturday 11 November, the elite commercial haltered sale will take place in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart.

The sale is set to commence at 12 noon with plenty of quality calves and weanlings up for grabs.

Saturday 18 November

On Saturday 18 November, the dispersal sale of the world-famous Gretnahouse Charolais and Aberdeen Angus herd will take place in Borderway Mart, Carlisle. There are 107 lots of bulls, heifers, cows, and in-calf females up for grabs.