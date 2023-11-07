Maggie McQuiston, David Connolly and Albert Connolly with their two bulls, Brigadoon Truman that sold for 6,400gns (€7,030) and Brigadoon Triton that sold for 5,000gns (€5,492). \ Willie McElroy

On Friday evening, 3 November the Northern Ireland Charolais Club held its elite export sale of pedigree Charolais bulls at Swatragh Livestock Market.

There were 60 lots catalogued for the sale with the top price on the evening of 6,400gns (€7,030), which was scooped by the Connolly family from Ballinahinch, Co Down, with their entry Lot 5 Brigadoon Truman.

Truman was sired by Brigadoon Reno, a son of Wesley Equinox and is out of a Newhouse Maxamus-sired dam.

Brigadoon Truman also stood as reserve senior champion of the pre-sale show before he went on to find his new home with the Workman family at Rorysglen Farm in Northern Ireland.

The second highest price of the evening was awarded to Lot 38, Drumconnis Titan from J McGrath from Co Tyrone. Titan was a first prizewinner in his class and later went on to sell for 6,200gns (€6,810). Titan was sired by a Barnsford Ferny son, Sportsmans Monarch and is bred from a Drumconnis Marvel-sired dam.

Not to be left behind in the top price rankings was lot 10 Fury Tyson from the herd of Pat Hackett from Clogher, Co Tyrone. Tyson was sired by Doonally Donald and is bred from a Cloverfield Excellent dam.

Tyson was a second prizewinner in his class and fetched a price of 5,100gns (€5,602). Following on from this, a further five bulls secured the price of 5,000gns (€5,492) with eight of the bulls sold on the evening breaking the 5,000gns mark. One of the bulls included in this was the overall male champion, lot 33 Glencoe Tomahawk, from P and V McDonald from Newry, Co Down. Tomahawk was sired by a Fiston son, Glencoe Perseus, and is bred from a Moncur General-sired dam.

The remaining bulls that sold for 5,000gns are as follows:

Lot 6 Brigadoon Triton sired by Brigadoon Reno and owned by the Connolly family from Ballynahinch, Co Down.

Lot 13 Kenaghan Trophy sired by Harestone Hercules and bred by L Ruddy from Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Lot 21 Hillview Tommy sired by Doonally New (CF52) and bred by B Quinn from Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Lot 26 Glencoe Thor sired by Clyth Diplomat and bred by P and V McDonald from Newry Co Down.