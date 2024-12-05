Lidl Ireland signs fresh deal with McCaghey Turkeys as retailer predicts shoppers will gobble up more than 90,000 turkeys this Christmas.

Lidl Ireland has announced a new supply deal with Monaghan-based supplier McCaghey Turkeys.

The deal will see McCaghey’s fresh and pre-prepared turkeys stocked across all 223 Lidl stores in Ireland as Lidl Ireland predicts shoppers will “gobble up” more than 90,000 turkeys this Christmas.

Among the products available are fresh turkeys and Deluxe Bronze Free Range Slow Grown Turkeys as well as its Boned and Rolled Stuffed Turkey Joint and Boneless Turkey Breast Joint.

Pat McCaghey of McCaghey’s Turkeys said it is an enormous privilege to farm and supply Christmas turkeys - enjoyed by thousands of families across Ireland every year.

“McCaghey’s Turkeys has been operating for three generations, since 1951, and we’re very proud to have grown the business from a farm of just nine birds to becoming Ireland’s largest family-owned turkey processor,” he said.

Shoppers covered for Christmas

“Working in partnership with Lidl, we’re delighted to secure this new contract and provide even more families with their Christmas turkey.

“Whether it’s our traditional fresh turkeys large enough to feed full families, or our convenience range of turkey breast joints, we’ve got Lidl shoppers covered this Christmas.”

History

Established in 1951, McCaghey Turkeys has grown to become Ireland’s largest family-owned turkey processor with all of its turkey farms fully Bord Bia approved.

The company have supplied Lidl Ireland since 2009 and since the beginning of the partnership, McCaghey Turkeys has enjoyed strong growth in the sector, now employing a team of 150 staff.

Robert Hatton, buying director at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said this latest supply deal reflects its commitment to offer 100% Irish turkeys farmed to the highest standards.

“We’ve seen serious demand for our turkeys, including a real surge in shoppers opting for smaller turkey joints which are more convenient to cook with minimal preparation time,” he said.

“Customers know they can rely on us for the best quality, locally sourced produce at affordable prices, so we’re preparing for a busy festive period.”