I see that Clarkson’s Farm is to return to our screens on 3 May. The popular farming show charts the trials and tribulations of Jeremy Clarkson as he navigates a farming year on his 1,000ac farm in the Cotswolds, complete with Lamborghini tractor.
Aided and abetted by his trusted sidekick Kaleb Cooper, the series returns for a third season to Amazon Prime. No doubt plenty of farmers will be looking forward to seeing what the duo get up to this time around.
