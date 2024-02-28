I see that the former press secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Tracey Kennedy is headed to Croke Park to sit on the GAA’s management committee.
Kennedy has been elected the first female representative of the GAA congress.
Also former chair of the Cork county board – and the first woman to hold the position - she defeated New York’s Joan Henchy by 140 votes to 125.
