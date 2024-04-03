It’s certainly going to be a busy few weeks for both Eddie Punch and his old colleagues at the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

The former ICSA general secretary officially launches his European election campaign this Friday evening, as he seeks to secure a seat in the Ireland South constituency.

Punch is shopping local for the campaign kick-off, which takes place at the well-known Setright’s Tavern in his home place of Cratloe, Co Clare.

However, The Dealer hears that the independent candidate has already been busy on the canvas trail, with visits to marts and markets across Munster. Meanwhile, the ICSA is also in the throes of seeking candidates – to fill the role Punch vacated.

The association is looking for someone with good organisation skills, who can provide leadership, strategic direction and shape policy formation.

Punch will hope that these very same skills and abilities will resonate with the electorate come the June poll.