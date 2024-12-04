Philip Jones and his son, Will, from Gorey Co Wexford, won the 2023 Interbreed Championship, which was judged by Mike Duckett from the USA. \ Houston Green

Over 5,000 visitors are again expected to descend on the 38th Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Winter Fair, taking place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn, on Thursday 12 December.

Run in association with sole sponsor, Danske Bank, the one-day show is open from 9am until 6pm.

While the event is primarily focused on the dairy sector, there is a wide mix of over 200 trade stands, ranging from machinery companies, to milk processors, research organisations, animal health companies and feed suppliers.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance at www.winterfair.org.uk and will also be available on the gate. Admission is £13 for adults, £11 for seniors and £10 for youths (12 to 18 years old), with under-12s entering for free when accompanied by an adult. Free car parking is available at the site.

Around 140 cattle are expected at the event, competing in various classes for Holstein, Ayrshire, Dairy Shorthorn and Jersey breeds.

At last year’s event, the coveted supreme interbreed championship title went to Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3, exhibited by Hallow Holsteins from Gorey in Co Wexford. It was the sixth time that the Jones family from the Hallow Holstein herd had won the interbreed title at the RUAS Winter Fair.

The cattle judge in 2024 is Nathan Thomas from the Triple T Holsteins and Jerseys herd in North Lewisburg, Ohio. An experienced judge, Nathan has officiated at shows across North and South America, as well as Australia, the UK and in mainland Europe. The Thomas family has focused on breeding from the very best genetics and cow families, with their herd currently consisting of 35 milking cows and 60 heifers.

Judging is due to start at 8.30am with the showmanship classes, followed by the main dairy breed classes from 10am.

The judging of the breed championships is scheduled for 3pm, with the supreme championship to take place at approximately 4pm.

Trade across two main halls

The Eikon Exhibition Centre is the largest events venue in NI, with 10,600 square metres of indoor space across the Eikon and the Logan Hall.

The main show ring is in the Eikon building, where you will also find stands from the main dairy companies. The Irish Farmers Journal is located in at stand number 68, in the middle of the Eikon building. Call for some refreshments and a chat over the main farming issues.

Not on the list of exhibitors in 2024 is the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) nor CAFRE, who traditionally had a large exhibit, but pulled out last year citing “budgetary constraints” on the Department.