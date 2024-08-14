DEAR EDITOR,

I have been toying with the idea of writing to the Irish Farmers Journal for some time. I have been a reader for more than 60 years.

I cannot recall ever seeing an article dealing with a son or daughter and their contribution to the economic life of a farm so here goes.

I am the oldest of five and one of the “perks” of that situation was whenever things were busy, I was kept out of school to provide free labour – primary school, secondary school, it didn’t matter.

At 14 years, I was told I wasn’t going to school any more – against my wishes I might add. The rest of the family all went to school and did Leaving Certificates.

Two did university degrees.

I was never paid because the excuse was that my parents said they could not afford to pay me.

I worked for 12 years in that situation and I didn’t inherit the farm but that’s another story.

I’m sure I am not the only one to experience that workload for very little reward. Even at this late stage in my life, I would like to see an article in your paper dealing with this thorny subject.

I am in my 70s and surely running out of road at this stage.