Firstly, I look forward to hearing you speak at the upcoming IFA annual general meeting.

I am also encouraged by your pro-farmer attitude, willingness, and acceptance that things have got to change in many aspects of our industry.

One such aspect is – for the last 20-plus years – the CAP payments going to the commercially sensitive family farm have been reduced significantly, while at the same time increasing regulation, which is squeezing family farms into a non-viable long-term future.

This will most certainly put off the next generation, which is confirmed in the appalling age profile of farmers – with just 4.3% under 35 years of age.

This is furthermore backed up by the fact that in the last Census of 2022, only 61,473 people in this country consider themselves farmers, while 123,000 are recipients of CAP payments.

It’s in all societies’ interest in improving the conditions of the aforementioned commercially sensitive family farm whom are currently nurturing the next generations of young farmers.

It’s going to take more than a sugar rush in the first few years of farming or soft talk from political leaders to ensure long-term viability.

The only way is to make payments relevant to the level of farming currently being carried out on farm.

Pillar I can no longer be hijacked for environmental ambition on the cheap, or giving payments for political gain.

European consumers, rightfully, expect standards in quality, environmental, traceability, etc, which cost far more than what can be realised from world markets in the long term.

Therefore, it is so important to ensure that the commercially sensitive family farm gets their fair share from CAP funding.

My suggestion is: a more recent reference period or ideally a re-coupling to reflect current performance. This would allow farmers achieve environmental ambitions rather than decommissioning in a slow and painful demise.