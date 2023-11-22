Over 10,000 postal ballots have been returned in the IFA elections. In addition to the postal ballots, being used for the first time, people have the opportunity to vote at their local branch AGM, provided they bring their ballot paper with them.

Three weeks into the branch AGMs, almost 750 branches have met, with a further 200 set to meet before the end of the month. Reports of turnout are down on previous elections, but the expectation is that the combined postal/branch vote will reflect well against the 23,000 votes cast in 2019.

Where people have lost their ballot paper, a replacement can be obtained.

“If anybody hasn’t received their election pack, or if it has been lost or damaged, they should contact their local office as soon as possible to seek a re-issued election pack,” national returning officer Brian Rushe said.