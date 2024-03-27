The Agricultural Society in ATU Donegal held its annual fundraising ball on Friday 8 March at the Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny. The night was a huge success, with over €4,000 raised and over 340 people in attendance.

Money was raised from ticket sales and a raffle on the night.

All proceedings went to Embrace FARM, a Laois-based charity which supports farmers after injury and loss.

The Agricultural Society is growing year on year and is now one of the largest in the college.