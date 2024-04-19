The weather support bonus will be paid on all March milk supplies.

Carbery has increased its base price for March milk supplies by 0.95c/l, bringing its base price to 37.76c/l, excluding VAT.

In addition, Carbery and the four west Cork co-ops have announced a 4.8c/l, excluding VAT, weather support bonus in recognition of the difficulties its farmer shareholders are experiencing due to the recent extended period of heavy rainfall.

This will be paid on all March milk volumes.

Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird have been providing other relief, such as rebate programmes, extended credit, subsidised feed costs and fodder support.

Carbery continues to pay a sustainability contribution of 0.95c/l, excluding VAT.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops, this will result in an average milk price of 41.18c/l, excluding VAT, and including the 0.47c/l SCC bonus, FutureProof sustainability bonus and stability fund support.

This price increases to 45.17c/l with the 4.8c/l support payment for the month of March, excluding VAT.

Weather challenges

Carbery chair Cormac O’Keeffe said it has been a difficult period for farmers, which is why the weather support was introduced.

“I, along with my fellow board members, strongly believe that we have a duty to support farmers where we can here.

“We hope that this initiative provides some measure of relief for our farmer shareholders.

“We support the other calls by the dairy sector to extend flexibility and practical support to farmers as they manage this difficult situation,” he said.

Carbery chief executive officer Jason Hawkins added that the main purpose in Carbery as a co-op is to support farmer shareholders.

“The diversified nature of our business allows us to do this when the circumstances call for it.

“It is clear that the ongoing weather, in particular rainfall, is causing widespread problems for our shareholders,” he added.