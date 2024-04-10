The Health and Safety Authority has moved to postpone a planned farm machinery inspection.

Mayo, Meath and Roscommon county councils have confirmed that they are continuing with farm inspections over the coming week, while others have hit pause on inspection campaigns until 22 April.

Cavan, Kilkenny and Galway county councils confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that they have hit pause on their inspections until 22 April in light of the ongoing weather conditions.

Roscommon County Council said it had not received any formal correspondence or instruction from the Department of Agriculture or Environmental Protection Agency on the pausing of non-essential farm inspections.

Tipperary County Council said it is monitoring the weather situation and will keep its planned inspection programme under review.

Both Sligo and Wicklow county councils said they had no farm inspections planned for the month of April. Councils said that inspections around agricultural water pollution complaints would continue.

Non-essential

The Department has moved to scrap all of its non-essential farm inspections not specifically required to support payments until 22 April.

“In considering this matter I was conscious of the need to avoid any action that might affect payments to farmers,” Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said. “This step is a proportionate and necessary one in the current circumstances.”

Bord Bia said it will be as flexible as possible and advised farmers to contact them to reschedule audits.