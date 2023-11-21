The re-approval of glyphosate is set to be challenged by Pesticide Action Network (PAN) Europe and four member organisations.

This comes as the European Commission is expected to decide on a 10-year re-approval of glyphosate in the coming days.

This follows a vote in an appeal committee of the European Council showing its inability to secure a qualified majority of member states in favour of the renewal proposal.

Notably, only countries representing 42 % of EU citizens supported the renewal.

Major countries such as France, Germany and Italy abstained, along with Belgium, Bulgaria, Malta and the Netherlands. Austria, Croatia, and Luxembourg voted against the re-approval.

Concerns

Criticism surrounds the EU's pesticide evaluation system. The law requires manufacturers to submit their own studies demonstrating the safety of the active substance, supplemented by peer-reviewed scientific literature.

Yet, most peer-reviewed research is often dismissed as irrelevant or unreliable by manufacturers, a stance typically supported by EU authorities.

This dismissal has raised alarms in the academic community about the disregard for independent, peer-reviewed research.

Nearly 300 scientists from Belgium and the Netherlands, including over 100 university professors, have recently urged their governments to reject the glyphosate renewal.

Contradiction

Executive director of PAN Europe Dr Martin Dermine said that the re-approval directly contradicts the findings of numerous independent scientists, who have researched the impacts of glyphosate.

"It defies the will of the vast majority of Europeans and ignores the urgent need and political commitment to reduce pesticide use.

"Most importantly, it contravenes EU pesticide laws, which prioritise health and biodiversity protection over economic interests. Our opposition is grounded in compelling legal and scientific evidence," he said.

President of PAN Netherlands Margriet Mantingh said: “The failure to properly address significant health concerns could directly harm people. This makes the court case critically important.

"Numerous epidemiological studies indicate a potential link between glyphosate and various health issues, including cancer, stillbirths, deformities, autism spectrum disorders and Parkinson's disease.”