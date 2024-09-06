The hedge-cutting season is open until 1 March. \Philip Doyle

Farmers could be paid up to €125/km for cutting back trees and hedges under the Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme with Leitrim County Council.

To encourage the cutting of roadside trees and hedges for road safety, the grant remains open with Leitrim County Council until Friday 31 January 2025.

The scheme is open to all - individual applicants, communities and groups. The grant is worth €75/km of the roadside hedge/overhanging trees which are cut back.

The minimum length of road network that can be applied for in the county is 1km.

A new additional grant of €50 per kilometre has been introduced by Leitrim County Council to encourage the cutting of dangerous overhanging tree canopies or branches along the public road network.

A number of county councils around the country are still accepting applications to the Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme for the 2024/2025.

Further information about the rates in the scheme and application forms are available from your county council’s website.