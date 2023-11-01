Harry O'Reilly and his wheelbarrow full of hay for the horses. \ James O'Reilly
Cillian and Sam Harty bringing Hetty the hen for a spin. \ Julie Harty
Doireann, Hannah, Éabha and Tadhg Keenan helping to harvest potatoes in Mountrath Co Laois. \ Marie Keenan
Matilda the horse and her friends from the flock snacking together on a sunny October evening in Arklow, Co Wicklow. \ Katrina Hill
Charlotte Kelly (two) checking in on the beet outside Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. \ Jennifer McCabe
Darragh, Molly and Oisin Curran from Ballinamuck, Dungarvan, with their pumpkin.
