Harry O'Reilly and his wheelbarrow full of hay for the horses. \ James O'Reilly

Cillian and Sam Harty bringing Hetty the hen for a spin. \ Julie Harty

Doireann, Hannah, Éabha and Tadhg Keenan helping to harvest potatoes in Mountrath Co Laois. \ Marie Keenan

Matilda the horse and her friends from the flock snacking together on a sunny October evening in Arklow, Co Wicklow. \ Katrina Hill

Charlotte Kelly (two) checking in on the beet outside Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. \ Jennifer McCabe

Darragh, Molly and Oisin Curran from Ballinamuck, Dungarvan, with their pumpkin.

Send us your photo here or upload it at ifj.ie/yourphotos.