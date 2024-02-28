The 35km roadway scheme from Adare to Foynes will impact 200 landowners, of which 107 are active farmers. \ Donal O'Leary

Farmers in Limerick impacted by the new Adare to Foynes roadway are to receive better communications from the county council and an update on the timelines for the road project.

A delegation from Limerick Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) met with Limerick City and County Council last Friday.

A number of issues were raised by Limerick IFA chair Seán Lavery, including the need for an additional liaison officer, better communications, fencing issues, sub-contractors conduct, concerns around land values and implementation of the IFA-Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) agreement.

“The council agreed to write to all farmers providing contact information for the project liaison officer including mobile phone details, a copy of the IFA-TII roads agreement, a copy of the code of practice and an update on the various timelines for the project,” he said.

The IFA said the council made it clear that the land valuations are decided by the valuers and the council confirmed it has no role in setting land values.

Meanwhile, hedges along the route from Rathkeale into Askeaton and on to Foynes were removed in the past week.

It is expected fencing will begin soon.

Farmers along this section of the route, as with the adjoining Adare bypass, have submitted claim forms and a goodwill payment agreement is in place.

Farmers from Rathkeale to Foynes have not yet been made a financial offer for their lands.

Adare

Meanwhile, farmers along the section of the road that bypasses Adare, have rejected financial offers made to them by Limerick City and County Council for their lands that have been acquired under compulsory purchase orders.

They are now awaiting second offers.

The 35km roadway scheme from Adare to Foynes will impact 200 landowners, of which 107 are active farmers.

