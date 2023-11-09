Four-year-old Arlo Egan from the YMCA crèche on Aungier St meets a donkey at the live animal crib in 2022 at St Stephen's Green.\ Finbarr O’Rourke

The live animal crib is to make a return to Dublin’s Mansion House this year, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste has announced.

Last year, the live animal crib was relocated to St Stephen’s Green after then-Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy announced there would be no animals at the Mansion House crib for 2022.

That decision has now been reversed by the current Lord Mayor.

“Tradition is such an important aspect of Christmas and for many Dubliners, including myself, the Mansion House live animal crib was always a huge part of that.

“I am delighted to announce we’re going to have it back again this year. It is always each Lord Mayor’s right to decide what happens at the Mansion House, so I respect the decision of my predecessor not to feature the animals last year.

"However, I’m looking forward to seeing them return for 2023 and watching the smiles on the faces of young and old as they get to see the animals up close once again,” he said.

He added that he has spoken to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), “who for so many years have been a key part of this tradition, and they have confirmed to me that they are also delighted that we are bringing it back for Christmas 2023”.

"I know that the farmers always take great care of the animals and that this year will be no different," he said.

Tradition

IFA president Tim Cullinan welcomed the decision to return the live animal crib to the Mansion House.

“It symbolises so much about Christmas. We’re delighted the Lord Mayor has invited us back and we look forward to working with him. The live animal crib has been a wonderful tradition in the run-in to Christmas for the people of Dublin and visitors to the capital.

“It’s a gift from the farmers of Ireland that creates a traditional nativity scene on the forecourt of the Mansion House.

"We are really looking forward to renewing our partnership with the Lord Mayor of Dublin, which has been running since the mid-1990s.

"I would also like to acknowledge Minister Patrick O’Donovan and the OPW for their assistance in providing a location in St Stephen’s Green last year.”

The blessing of the live animal crib, supported by the Lord Mayor, the IFA and the DSPCA, will take place on 6 December.