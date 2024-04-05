Michael Lowry is seeking a fodder scheme as silage stocks run low in parts of the country. \ Philip Doyle

Independent TD Michael Lowry has sought a fodder scheme for farmers from Taoiseach-elect Simon Harris.

Lowry said that he had a wide-ranging meeting with Harris, who is currently Minister for Higher Education, on Thursday and that he had a constructive and robust exchange on several local and national issues.

Lowry confirmed following the meeting that he will vote for Harris.

“I impressed on Minister Harris the urgent need for a support package for the farming community. Farmers are diligent, hard-working and committed to earning a living from the land. Due to prolonged persistent bad weather, farm practices are in disarray,” he said.

The Independent TD for Tipperary told the Irish Farmers Journal that he is “certain there will be a follow-up, the nature of that is yet to be identified. I looked for a fodder scheme, for direct assistance.

“The bottom line is, we want support for the farming community. Farmers have been ignored, they feel left behind and forgotten,” he said.

He said that Minister Harris empathised with farming community problems and committed to immediately examining ways to support the sector during these extremely difficult times.

Vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s Dáil vote, where Harris will be nominated for Taoiseach, Lowry said that if he expects Independent TDs to support him, then he has to deliver on their key issues.

Harris also has the backing of Independent TDs Denis Naughten and Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry, who have also confirmed they will give him their vote for the position.