A man aged in his 70s died last week following an incident on a Monaghan farm.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene of a sudden death at a private residence in Inniskeen on the Louth-Monaghan border on Thursday 29 February at approximately 3.45pm.

“A man aged in his 70s was fatally injured in a workplace accident,” gardaí said.

“The [Health and Safety Authority] were notified and attended the scene. A post mortem will be conducted in due course. Investigations ongoing.”

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating the incident.

It is understood the incident involved a tractor.