New Zealand – Fonterra launches carbon footprint tool
Milk processor Fonterra has launched a tool that enables consumers to assess the emissions profile of individual company products.
Brazil – poultry meat expansion
The USDA is forecasting that Brazil will increase poultry meat exports by 31% to 6.8m tonnes by 2033.
USA – tighter cattle supply
The USDA reports that the national cattle slaughter for week ending 22 February was 593,000 head, compared with 614,000 head in the same week last year.
England - CAP replacement
The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) - the levy board for England - reports that over 10,000 farmers have applied for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme, the CAP replacement in England.
