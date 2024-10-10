Minister for Agriculture McConalogue said he condemns any cruelty or mistreatment of animals.

Footage from an RTÉ Investigates programme into live exports on Tuesday night has been condemned by farm organisations, politicians and animal welfare organisations.

The report Live Exports: on the Hoof aired on RTÉ Prime Time on Tuesday 8 October 2024.

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Denis Drennan, who was interviewed on the programme, strongly criticised the actions shown in the footage.

All three ministers at the Department of Agriculture – Charlie McConalogue, Martin Heydon and Pippa Hackett - as well as Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole, were all unavailable for a live in studio interview.

Department of Agriculture

Minister for Agriculture McConalogue said he condemns any cruelty or mistreatment of animals and has sought the footage from RTÉ.

“The reputation of the dairy sector rests on complying with high standards of animal welfare and the vast majority of farmers, processors and other workers in the supply chain have a strong commitment to ensuring that animals are healthy and well cared for.

“It is Department policy to investigate all allegations of illegal or criminal behaviour and prepare files for prosecution where appropriate,” he said.

The Department said Ireland applies higher standards and requirements for calf transport than are required by EU law and rigorous enforcement of these standards is necessary in order to maintain the country’s ability to continue to trade calves in a way which is safe and protects their welfare.

Any incidents of mistreatment of calves should be reported to the Department, which will be investigated and appropriate action taken, it added.

IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) declined to take part in the programme, but said president Francie Gorman was available for a live interview after the programme aired.

Reacting to the programme, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman said everybody in the agricultural sector has a responsibility to meet the very high standards that exist on animal welfare.

“There are over two million calves born in Ireland every year. The images we saw last night are in no way representative of how calves are treated in this country. Most farmers would prioritise the welfare of their animals over their own well-being,” he said.

“There is no place for anything other than the highest standards. There has to be a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who does not adhere to them,” he said.

Gorman added that the transport of animals is governed by stringent regulations and live exports carried out in line with the regulations are extremely important for the agricultural sector.

“Having a functioning live animal trade provides competition in the market to help ensure that Irish farmers get a fair price. Our livestock are in demand because of the quality of our stock.

“However, the highest standards must be maintained and there can be no corners cut,” he added.

Macra

President of Macra Elaine Houlihan said the ongoing investigation launched from a similar RTÉ Investigates programme that aired last year needs to be broadened to include Tuesday night’s footage.

“The appropriate and immediate response is for a broadening of the current investigation into any breaches of animal welfare regulations by the appropriate authorities.

“Most of the footage in the programme was from outside Ireland and some from outside the EU. The regulations around animal welfare in these countries need to be abided by and enforced by the relevant authorities and investigated where evidence of mistreatment of animals is presented,” she said.

Houlihan added that Macra has called for supports around the development of the Irish beef sector including the use of sexed semen in the dairy herd.

“The dairy industry is extremely important to the Irish economy and we need to ensure that those who act inappropriately towards animals are punished appropriately.

“The actions of a few have created a threat to the industry’s reputation, which is unacceptable,” Houlihan said.

Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on agriculture Martin Kenny said he is concerned at the animal mistreatment contained programme, which followed the transport of livestock from Ireland across Europe, eventually entering the Israeli food chain.

“I want to be clear, farmers don’t treat their animals like this. Farmers care very much for their animals and the welfare of their animals.

“Live cattle exports create competition in the market which helps deliver a better price for cattle.

"There is a particular difficulty with bull calves from the dairy sector and alternative solutions need to be found to get a decent return for farmers in this sector,” he said.

Kenny added that the programme showed failures in EU oversight when it comes to the transport and treatment of animals.

“If we really are one market, where was the enforcement of animal health and welfare regulations for the livestock when they arrived in Poland and Romania?

“It also goes without saying that I find it absolutely deplorable that Irish animals are ending up in the Israeli food chain.

“A country responsible for imposing a famine on the people of Gaza,” he said.

ISPCA

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has called on Minister McConalogue to investigate any breaches of animal welfare shown in the programme.

The ISPCA said it is of the view live export of calves should be ceased.

It added that further adoption of sexed semen in dairy herds would alleviate pressures around bull calves from the dairy herd.

Full and thorough implementation of EU regulations on animal transport is essential, it added.

“In addition to the concerns associated with long distance transport to countries with lower animal welfare standards, the programme also depicted likely contraventions of animal welfare regulations here in Ireland. Some animals were clearly not fit for transport and calves were handled in an unacceptable manner,” the ISPCA said.