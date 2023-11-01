IFA deputy presidential candidates Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle have both stated that they would re-enter the Department of Agriculture’s Farmers’ Charter, if elected, and end the association’s seven-month-long boycott of charter meetings.

Current IFA deputy president Brian Rushe removed the IFA from the charter meeting in March when farming organisations were told that farm payment dates would be delayed in 2023.

“I think it is absolutely essential that we get back inside that door immediately. I never believe in being on the outside,” Doyle said. “We always should be on the inside, working from the inside. And if you are not on the inside, you have no clout – none whatsoever,” the Wexford woman told the Navan IFA hustings last week.

Doyle added that the she understood why the walk out was “done in protest” but argued that negotiating properly on behalf of farmers can only be achieved from working on the inside at charter meetings.

Shocking

On the same question, Galway man Pat Murphy commented that he was also of the view that the next deputy president should take up their place at charter meetings to regain input on farmer issues.

“It is shocking that we are not back in there. We have seen an entire year go by. The payment dates are delayed and with so many other schemes coming that we haven’t got an input to, we haven’t got a chance to challenge the minister and the Department on,” Murphy said.

“It’s all right walking out, it’s not something I agree with but you need to get back in and start negotiating again.”

On Wednesday, the IFA announced that it would be returning to the talks this week.