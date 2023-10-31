This year's event will be opened by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

A new honorary award will feature at this year's Nuffield Ireland annual conference, which is taking place in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Co Carlow, on 10 November.

The new award is in honour of the late Nuffield Scholar, Padraig Walshe, who passed away last February.

This award will be given annually to the best presentation by a returning scholar, as voted on by the conference attendees.

The theme for this year’s conference is “finding common ground” between consumers and the farming community, which will be discussed by keynote speaker Amy Jackson, director of Oxtale and Nuffield UK 2012 Scholar.

In further commemoration of Padraig Walshe's memory, a fireside-style chat with two of his close friends, Matt Ryan and Matt O’Keeffe, will reminisce his many achievements and his record of challenging the accepted wisdom.

Joe Leonard, Nuffield Ireland chair, said: "The award will include a beautiful perpetual trophy, which is Ronan Halpin’s Queen Maebh’s Bull and a ticket to a major international agricultural conference or event.

"Our 2022 Scholars will be the first to compete for the Nuffield Ireland Padraig Walshe Award. This award will honour Padraig’s memory and legacy into the future.”

The presenting 2022 Nuffield Scholars and their research topics are:

Aoife Feeney: “Identifying ways to encourage farmers to prioritise on-farm action for water quality.”

David Dolan: “Net zero carbon emissions – challenges and opportunities for farmers and co-ops.”

Lance Woods: “How can animal health positively impact our climate change targets?”

Pat Collins: “The benefits of integrating dairy beef and crop production.”

2024 Scholars announced

Nuffield Ireland has also just announced the details of the five individuals who will commence Nuffield scholarships in 2024.

The scholars – Michael Martin, Molly Garvey, Niall Hurson, Nick Cotter and John Keane - will each focus on an agri-research topic of their choice during the two-year Nuffield programme. This will involve international travel and connecting with the Nuffield global network.

The objective of the Nuffield Ireland Farming Scholarship Trust is to identify future leaders of Irish Agriculture and facilitate their ambition to bring about meaningful change for the benefit of their community.

Tickets

Tickets for this year’s event are available now to purchase and include options, from attending the conference and banquet; conference only; or banquet only.

The conference is sponsored by FBD Trust and supported by MSD Animal Health Ireland.