A total of 117 cattle have been reported stolen this year so far, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

Responding to a question from the Irish Farmers Journal, the Department said the cattle had been reported stolen as of mid-April 2024.

These cattle thefts took place in four counties across the country, one in each province.

Mayo was the county where the largest number of cattle were reported stolen, some 79 as of mid-April this year.

It was followed by Monaghan, where 30 cattle were identified as stolen.

There were five cattle reported stolen in Leitrim and three in Cork.