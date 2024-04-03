A series of nationwide in-person clinics for BISS 2024 are being run by the Department. \ Brian Farrell

A total of 16,004 farmers have already submitted a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

A series of 17 nationwide in-person clinics for BISS 2024 and other related schemes kicked-off this week.

Events in the next week will be held at the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone, Co Westmeath on Tuesday 9 April; the Ard Rí House Hotel, Tuam, Co Galway on Wednesday 10 April and the Great National Hotel, Ballina, Co Mayo on Thursday 11 April.

Clinics run from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Those attending are advised to bring their agfood.ie logins, where available, and herd number details and PPSN, to verify their identity.

The deadline for BISS applications is 15 May 2024.