With a 93% increase in sales in 2023, Ór announced the introduction of a smaller 227g pack as well as an unsalted version.

Ór butter is adding two new products to its range, marking the first time the company has expanded its product offering.

It is introducing a smaller 227g pack, as well as an unsalted version due to increased demand.

Having first launched in October 2021, it has experienced rapid growth. Sales of Ór-Real Irish Butter increased by 93% during 2023 and are already exceeding targets for 2024.

Ór is made in Kanturk, Co Cork, by North Cork Creameries using the traditional method of slow churning.

It is now stocked in Tesco, Supervalu, Centra, BWG Foods (which includes Spar, Londis and Mace) and the Barry Group (which includes Costcutter and Quik Pick stores).

Future partnerships

The company is in negotiations with other Irish retailers on future partnerships.

North Cork Creameries CEO Pat Sheahan said: “We now have over 90% distribution with our current major retailers and plan to add more in the coming months.

"The new pack sizes will give additional choice to consumers - the smaller 227g packs are more convenient especially for baking.”

Farmer owned

North Cork Creameries is a farmer-owned independent co-operative and has been making butter for almost 100 years.

It employs 120 local people directly, supports 250 farming families in north Cork, Kerry and Limerick and contributes significantly to the local economy.

North Cork Creameries milk supplier Con O’Sullivan said that “advancements in technology and commitment to sustainability are now major priorities for us. We’re planting more clover, reducing the need for nitrogen fertilisers and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”