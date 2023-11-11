Stock housed two weeks ago due to poor weather conditions in Co Offaly
Beef, sheep and tillage farmers Sean Tobin his son John and John's partner Saoirse Quinn from Cloneygowan, Co Offaly, feed and check on housed stock on a beef out-farm. \ Philip Doyle
John Tobin and Saoirse Quinn. \ Philip Doyle
Sean and John Tobin. \ Philip Doyle
My Farming Week: Katherine Buckley, Nenagh, Co Tipperary
Katherine Buckley on the farm with the February-born calves, a mixture of Friesian, Belgian Blue, Angus and Whiteheads, who will be out-wintered. \ Odhran Ducie
Newborn calves. \ Odhran Ducie
Katherine Buckley feeding meal to weanlings. \ Odhran Ducie
Katherine Buckley and her father Andrew. \ Odhran Ducie
Catchment science conference in Co Wexford
James Rambaud from Teagasc demonstrating equipment that monitors carbon sequestration and emissions rates on grassland systems throughout Ireland to attendees of the Catchment science conference taking part in Co Wexford this week. The monitor is installed on Martin Morris farm in BallyCanew, Co Wexford. \ Claire Nash
A roundup of some of the rest of the pictures from around the country
Tommy Murphy and his youngest son Tom round up the cows for evening milking on the home farm at Kilmagemogue, Kilmeadan, Co Waterford. \ Donal O' Leary
The Ulster Grassland Society's autumn meeting was a visit to the Draynes factory and dairy farm in Lisburn, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green
The sun rises over a flock of sheep on a cold morning in Ballydehob, Co Cork. \ Andy Gibson.
Anthony O'Donovan harvesting maize on Colin Bateman's land at Barryshall, Timoleague, Co Cork. \ Gearóid Holland
Lisa Doyle, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, and her two children Jack and Jessica getting their Angus calf ready with Hilda Mills, Scarva, Co Down, at the Angus calf show at Dungannon mart in Co Tyrone. \ Houston Green
Extensive flooding throughout counties Down, Antrim and Armagh, caused by storm Ciarán. \ Houston Green
