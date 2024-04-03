All options to support farmers through current weather conditions are on the table, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Minister Heydon said measures to help farmers will have to be looked at if the weather continues to be poor.

“There are a range of possible options, short-term financing where cashflow is an issue, logistical support to get fodder into parts of the country where it is most needed, flexibilities where they exist in schemes and administration or an intensification of engagement with farmers to support them through an incredibly stressful time on farms,” he said.

Minister Heydon added that “weather conditions are hammering farmer morale”.

“We are moving into unprecedented territory on farms,” he said.