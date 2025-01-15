The Department of Agriculture notified approved Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) advisers to inform them of an extended deadline for participants to complete ACRES training.

The deadline to complete the mandatory ACRES training scheme (ATS) course is the end of the first year of the contract, but the Department has now extended this to 28 February 2025.

It highlights that just under 1,000 participants have still to attend a course, with failure to attend a breach of the scheme terms and conditions, which risks termination of contracts.

The Department said: “As the attendance at the mandatory ACRES training course is a core requirement, in line with the terms and conditions of ACRES, their continued participation in the scheme will have to reviewed, with a possibility of termination of contract and recoupment of money paid.

“The Department decided that it is appropriate to give these participants a further opportunity to attend a mandatory ACRES training and is extending the deadline, by which they have to have attended the courses, to 28 February 2025.”

No further extensions

The circular also stated that there will be no further extension to this deadline, raising the importance of participants availing of any opportunity to now complete the training.

It also informed advisers that the ATS system has been updated to allow for the creation and provision of mandatory ACRES courses. Participants who satisfactorily attend an approved ACRES training course will also receive a €156 payment.

This sum is paid by the Department to the approved ACRES trainer, who in turn pays each farmer who attends. The ACRES trainer receives a €90 payment for each farmer who attends the course.

The Department also informed advisers that voluntary ACRES training courses may only be created and provided when all mandatory courses have been concluded.

It says: “There is a different course content for the voluntary course, which will be advised to you as soon as possible and it is important to note that it will only be tranche one participants who may avail.”

Contact the training division at acrestraining@agriculture.gov.ie or via 053-916 3425.