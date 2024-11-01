Applications for NPIs must be submitted by FAS approved advisers on behalf of clients in ACRES Co-operation.

The deadline for advisers to submit applications for non-productive investments (NPIs) on behalf of clients in the Co-operation approach of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has been extended to 4.30pm on Monday 4 November.

The Department of Agriculture released a circular to Farm Advisory System (FAS) advisers in advance of the initial deadline of 4.30pm on 31 October 2024 stating that the extension was due to ‘issues of a technical nature’.

It stated: “It has come to the attention of the Department that ACRES advisers are experiencing certain technical issues when trying to submit applications for NPIs on behalf of their clients in the Co-operation approach of the ACRES in advance of the deadline today.”

“While the issue was of a technical nature and has now been rectified, the Department wishes to advise that, in view of the downtime, the deadline for the submission of such applications for NPIs in this current application has been extended to 4.30pm on Monday, 4 November 2024”.