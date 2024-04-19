The grant will be available to farmers who import slurry.

There has been some progress on the 70% slurry storage grant announced in the budget last autumn.

A 70% grant for slurry storage on farms able to import slurry was announced and the Irish Farmers Journal understands some sort of an agreement was to be in place between farmers to avail of the grant so that there is proof that slurry is being imported.

The Department has told the Irish Farmers Journal this week that approval has been received from the European Commission to introduce a Nutrient Importation Storage Scheme under the current CAP Strategic Plan.

“The proposed new scheme will provide a grant rate of 70% for additional storage facilities on farm for managing the importation of organic fertilisers. The scheme is not yet open for applications as the detailed specifications are currently being finalised.”

A survey by the Irish Farmers Journal showed that there was little interest in the grant from tillage farmers.