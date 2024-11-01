The four-day rule is aimed at providing the Department with more information to follow up on movements of organic nutrients.

A new four-day rule for farmers to notify the Department of Agriculture of movements of organic fertilisers will come into place on 1 January 2025.

The rule has been in the pipeline for quite some time and was initially planned to introduce in mid-2024, but never materialised.

The rule is aimed at providing the Department with information to follow up on movements and eliminate reports of so-called paper movements.

While farmers exporting organic nutrients must adhere to the four-day rule, those importing such organic nutrients have more time to verify the movements.

Importers who receive organic nutrients between 1 January and 30 June 2025 must verify the movement via the agfood.ie facility by 14 July 2025. Importers who receive organic nutrients from 1 July to 31 December 2025 must verify such movements by 14 January 2026.

Derogation deadline extension

The deadline for farmers availing of a nitrates derogation to record exports of organic nutrients has also been extended and is now the same deadline as for all farmers.

All exports of organic nutrients for 2024 must be recorded via agfood.ie by 11.59pm on 31 December 2024.

Movements must be verified by farmers importing such organic nutrients by 11.59pm on 14 January 2025.