It has been a challenging year for all enterprises and as such timely sanctioning of scheme payments will be important for farmers. \ Donal O' Leary

It is coming to that time of year where anticipation starts to build ahead of the commencement of scheme payments. It has been an expensive year for farmers, with many input costs remaining stubbornly high and elevated by challenging weather.

The Irish Farmers Journal is receiving a growing number of enquiries regarding the commencement of scheme payments.

Many queries relate to whether or not scheme payment dates have returned to their normal date following delays in 2023, and the good news is that payments have reverted to the normal timeframe.

The first payment due for up to 100,000 farmers is the Areas of Natural Constraint. The Department is aiming for a commencement date of 18 September for the 85% advance payment with BISS and CRISS payments next up in mid-October.

There are still outstanding payments in ACRES but numbers yet to receive payment are not listed in the weekly schemes payment update.

The timeline of payment dates as agreed in the Farmers’ Charter of Rights are listed as follows;

Areas of Natural Constraint: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants to commence in third week of September. Balancing payment in early December.

BISS and CRISS: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applications to commence on 16 October, or first working day after. Balancing payments early December.

CIS-YF and National reserve: 100% of cleared cases to be paid as a complete payment in early December

Protein Aid Scheme: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants to be paid as a complete payment in mid-December.

Eco Scheme: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applications to commence on 23 October, or first working day after. Balancing payment early December.

ACRES Core payments: Payments to commence by end-November to 100% of cleared cases. Balancing payments before end of May in the following year.

ACRES NPIs and Landscape actions: Approval for payment within three months following the receipt of the claim for payment (including any valid supporting documents).

On-Farm Investment Scheme (TAMS 3): Approval for payment within two months following the receipt of the claim for payment (including valid supporting documents).

Payment will issue to 100% of cleared cases within three weeks of approval for payment when it has been determined that the work has been completed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the scheme.

SCEP: Payments to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of eligible applicants will commence in mid-December.

Sheep Improvement Scheme: Advance Payments: 100% of cleared cases and 90% of eligible applicants to commence in November. Balancing payments in May of following year.

Organic Farming Scheme: Advance payments will commence to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants in early December. Balancing payments when all inspections completed.

Straw Incorporation Measure: Full payment to issue to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants in mid-December.

Forestry grant schemes: 100% payment to cleared cases within 6 weeks for non-inspection cases or 12 weeks where inspection is required in the case of valid/complete applications

Forestry Premium Scheme: Annual bulk payment in January but payments continue throughout the year