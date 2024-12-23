In the region of 14,700 farmers are still waiting to receive payment. \ Valerie O'Sullivan.

Payments worth €21.9m were sanctioned to 5,143 Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) participants in recent days.

This, the third payment run since November, brings the total level of advance payments for 2024 to €172m paid to 39,826 tranche one and tranche two participants across ACRES general and co-operation approaches.

With shy of 55,000 farmers participating in the scheme, it leaves in the region of 14,700 farmers left to receive payment.

In announcing this week’s ACRES payment, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “While it is welcome that over 73% of the total number of participants in ACRES will have received their 2024 advance payment before Christmas, I also wish to assure those who have not received their advance payments in recent weeks that the processing of payments is continuing, with pay runs to be made on a fortnightly basis from the end of January 2025.

“The participation of more than 54,000 farmers in a national agri-environmental scheme is a testament to the interest and commitment of Irish farmers in protecting and enhancing our environment in terms of biodiversity, water quality and climate measures," he said.

Ambitious

He added that ACRES is an ambitious scheme which seeks to deliver environmental improvements through a wide range of actions, including complex new results-based components.

"I am therefore pleased to note that a total of €419m has been paid to farmers to date, following the payment of €247m for their 2023 participation," he said.