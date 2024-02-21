A total of 1,829 applications have been made under tranches one and two for bale slicers. Bale slicers must have the ability to cut and retain the plastic to be eligible for grant aid.

Solar panels and bale slicers are two of the most popular items in TAMS III.

Some 8,203 applications were submitted in tranche one with tranche two receiving 9,110. Typical applications per tranche in TAMS II ran at 2,000.

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced on separate occasions last year that all eligible applications for tranches one and two would be accepted, while in previous TAMS schemes ranking of applications would have taken place.

Bale slicers have proven the most popular investment so far, with 1,829 applications received across both tranches.

Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels have proven hugely popular with 1,460 applications. The inclusion of the dwelling house in calculating the electricity needs when installing panels has considerably increased the interest levels in the Solar Capital Investment Scheme.

Other popular items across the two tranches were cattle weighing scales (1,275), mobile slurry tanks with attachment (1,226) and head scoops (1,170).

There were 930 applications for the health and fertiliser monitors.