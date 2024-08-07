Applications under tranche 3 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) III are now being processed by the Department of Agriculture, with 1,353 applications of the 3,799 completed.

The scheme was open from 22 January 2024 and closed on 12 April, making it the shortest tranche so far in TAMS III. The scheme was shortened by two weeks with the extension of tranche 2 by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. The minister confirmed at the closing of tranche 2 that all eligible applications made under the tranche would be accepted.

Of the 3,799 applications received, the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) and Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) saw the largest and second largest number of applications, respectively, with the two schemes accounting for 54% of all submitted applications between them.

This is in line with previous tranches, with the AWNSS encompassing many of the main features within TAMS (slurry storage and farm buildings), while the FSCIS has proven to be hugely popular in all three tranches, owing to it’s increased grant rate of 60%.

The scheme with the lowest number of applications yet again is the Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme, owing to the lower number of farmers in this sector.