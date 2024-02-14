Brazil – drop in machinery sales
Sales of agricultural machinery fell in Brazil by 25% in 2023 (Brazil’s motor trade association).
New Zealand – milk price increase
Fonterra has increased its 2023/24 season forecast mid-point farmgate milk price to NZ$7.80/kg of milk solids, which is the equivalent of 28.43c/l excluding VAT.
Britain – 2023 steer price rise
The AHDB reports that the average R4L steer price in Britain increased by 11% in 2023 to £4.48/kg (€5.27/kg).
USA – wheat sales
The USDA reports that in the week to 1 February, US wheat sales increased by 17% on the previous week to 378,400t, but this was still 6% lower than the prior four-week average.
