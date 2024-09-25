Canada's farmers advised not to take cattle to shows in US because of avian influenza.

Canada – response to US avian influenza

Canadian farmers have been advised by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency not to take cattle over the border to US agricultural shows because of avian influenza in US dairy cattle.

Brazil – Record cattle population

Brazil’s cattle herd increased again in 2023, up 1.6% to 238.6m, the highest since the survey began in 1974 (WBR).

Australia – lamb price recovery

Meat and Livestock Australia reports that lamb prices have recovered over the past year, increasing by up to 158% compared with the low of this time a year ago.

UK – Brexit label change

The UK government is postponing the introduction of a ‘not for EU’ label on meat and dairy products, which had been part of the Windsor Framework deal.