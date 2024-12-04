New Zealand sheepmeat exports to the EU increased by 36% in October.

Netherlands – organic milk price

Eko-Holland has been increasing the price for organic milk by 1c/kg since August and is now 66c/kg (64c/l).

New Zealand – sheepmeat exports increasing

New Zealand sheepmeat exports to the EU increased by 36% in October compared with the same month last year to 4,921 tonnes and by 56% in value.

USA – beef supplies tight

Bank of America is forecasting that US beef supplies will be tight in 2025 and the current cattle cycle downturn could last until 2027.

Argentina – poultry processor problems

Granja Tres Arroyos, which processes 20% of Argentina’s chicken, has filed for a preventive crisis procedure due to trading difficulties (World Beef Report).