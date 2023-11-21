This pen of 20 guaranteed correct for breeding Scotch ewes sold for €74/head.

The sheep trade has taken a lift this week, with all marts around the country reporting an increase in prices being paid for store and fat lambs.

Factory agents and butchers have ramped up activity in recent days, buying to fill out Christmas orders.

Baltinglass Mart had a good entry of sheep last Saturday, which was met with good demand for all types.

Heavy well-fleshed lambs were a particularly good trade, with two lambs weighing 52kg topping out at €158/head. Another five lambs weighing 48kg hit €146/head.

Lighter factory type lambs in the 40kg to 44kg weight bracket were making from €117 to €139/head, depending on flesh cover and quality.

Lighter store lambs in the 35kg to 40kg weight bracket made from €94 to €110/head.

Cull ewes

Cull ewes sold for as high as €130/head for heavy well-fleshed ewes. Lighter ewes lacking flesh were selling back at €1/kg. A few light Scottish Blackface pens of ewes sold for 70c to 90c/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Baltinglass Mart’s Joe Kinsella said: “We saw a really solid trade here on Saturday, with prices up for all classes of sheep and a lot of competition both ringside and online for good-quality sheep.”

Baltinglass Mart holds its weekly cattle sale on Wednesdays, while its weekly sheep sale takes place on Saturdays.

In pictures

This pen of 13 Texel-cross cull ewes sold for €56/head.

This pen of 16 Suffolk-cross cull ewes sold for €76/head.

This pen of five ram lambs weighed 36kg and sold for €101/head.

This pen of 20 Scotch wether lambs weighed 40kg and sold for €96/head.

This pen of nine mixed ewe and whether lambs weighed 46kg and sold for €143/head.

This pen of mixed ewe and wether lambs weighed 26kg and sold for €60/head.

This pen of nine ram lambs weighed 39kg and sold for €98/head.