A 100% clearance rate for over 100 lots of lambs on offer closed out an excellent year for Kenmare Mart at this week’s sale on Monday.

There were 1,220 sheep on offer and this pushed the number of sheep sold at the south Kerry mart to over 50,000 sheep for the year.

Lowland store lambs were scarce and what was there of them and good crossbreds weighing 35kg to 44kg were making from €3/kg to €4.10/kg.

Lighter store lambs around the 30kg mark were selling for similar prices per kilo and made anywhere from €90 to €120/head. Some Scotch lambs broke into those price brackets too, with weight determining the final price.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Dan McCarthy said: “This year has been one of the best years, especially in the fall of the year for selling lambs.

High prices

"I'll be managing here 21 years next year and this is the first time where I have seen cattle and sheep prices both high at the same time.

"With store lambs, the demand has exceeded anything that would have been expected. They’re up €15 to €25 on last year and there are plenty [of] men looking for them.

"Farmers can see the value of feeding them this year and they’re putting the money into them and that’s a big plus. There are no complaints, good, bad or indifferent, only maybe from the fellas buying them that they are too dear, but they’re getting it on the other side at the factories.

"I hope it continues and it's only right and fair that people are getting a just reward for their efforts.

Improved trade

"That will help the whole industry. Everyone is in good humour compared to this time last year. Thankfully, if the farmer is making money, the money is going back into the community.”

Trade has improved too for lighter lambs and they’re in a much better place compared with the autumn of 2024.

“It’s unbelievable. Those small lambs over 20kg, there wasn’t a bid for them sometimes last year and you’d be hoping someone would take them in the evening, but this year, a lamb of 22kg could make €65.

"I seen one at 20kg make €55 if it was this day last year I’d be lucky to get €22. That's a tremendous change and a big boost for the mountain sheep farmer. Hopefully it will encourage them to put the ram to the ewes again and go back breeding.”

These ewe lambs weighed 43kg and sold for €160 (€3.72/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 32.6kg and sold for €120 (€3.68/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 29.1kg and sold for €104 (€3.57/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 32.3kg and sold for €116 (€3.59/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 31.4kg and sold for €95 (€3.03/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 44.6kg and sold for €169 (€3.82/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 34kg and sold for €137 (€4.03/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 29kg and sold for €115 (€3.97/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 27kg and sold for €106 (€3.93/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 31.5kg and sold for €116 (€3.59/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 38kg and sold for €155 (€4.08/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 38.8kg and sold for €151 (€3.89/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 21kg and sold for €57 (€2.71/kg).

These ewe lambs weighed 41.5kg and sold for €170 (€4.10/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 30.3kg and sold for €€95 (€3.14/kg).

These ram lambs weighed 24kg and sold for €61 (€2.54/kg).