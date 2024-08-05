The sale will be keenly watched by other breeding groups as it acts as a benchmark for what the female replacement trade is expected to be like.

Anticipation is building ahead of the Tullow Sheep Breeders Association premier sale of ewe hoggets and ewe lambs taking place on Wednesday 7 August in Tullow Mart.

The sale is the first major female replacement sale of the sales calendar and is watched closely by other breeding groups as it often sets the tone of how subsequent sales may perform.

Tullow Mart manager Eric Driver reports keen interest from prospective buyers over the last 10 days.

Confidence among sheep producers had taken a hit following a sharp fall in farmgate factory prices in July.

However, a steadying in the trade and slight recovery in prices in recent weeks has helped instill more optimism with many buyers said to be keen to source hoggets early in light of tighter supplies.

Positive influence

Eric says that another element of the trade which is having a really positive influence on demand for Suffolk x Cheviot cross sheep is the vibrant trade for cull ewes.

“The buoyant trade for quality cull ewes has been a mainstay of the trade for upwards of 18 months to two years and farmers are now witnessing first-hand the value of having a good cull ewe to sale. We have seen prices top the €200 mark on numerous occasions in recent sales with good medium-sized ewes exceeding €150 per head. This is significantly reducing the cost of replacements”.

Numbers in breeding sales are expected to be down on previous years but Eric reports that there is still a good entry of about 900 ewe hoggets and 900 ewe lambs entered.

Ewe lambs will be first sold with the sale starting at 11am in ring 1 following a short charity auction (see below) while ewe hoggets will be sold in ring 2 from 1pm. The sale will also be run on the Marteye online sales platform.

Fundraising element

A charity auction of sheep in aid of the Tom Eustace Recovery Fund will take place in conjunction with the sale with any sheep donated trading at 11am.

Eric explains that Tom’s father Michael is a founding member of the Tullow Sheep Breeders Association and has been a strong supporter since its establishment.

Tom suffered life-threatening injuries following a tragic accident in Rome in July with all funds raised going towards his recovery. Further information is available here