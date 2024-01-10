Heavy, fleshed lambs are a lively trade, with agents keen to bolster numbers and competing with greater intensity.

Mart managers are reporting much more life in sales since before the Christmas break and are recording price increases ranging anywhere from €4 to €10/head.

A significant differential also exists between marts, with some sales with a vibrant wholesale or butcher trade recording prices €3 to €8 above the average trend.

The general run of prices for lambs weighing in excess of 50kg is €155 to €162 in most marts, with lambs lacking considerable flesh falling back to the low €150s.

Top prices reported are in the region of €160 to €168, with isolated reports of select batches of heavy lambs weighing upwards of 55kg to 60kg selling to €170 and higher.

Lighter lambs

There is a similar differential for lighter lambs, with quality and flesh cover much more influential in prices paid.

Lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg are trading anywhere from €145 to the high €150s for lambs capable of delivering carcases hitting maximum weight limits.

Likewise, lambs weighing 45kg to 46kg are selling from €130/head to in excess of €140 for the best-quality fleshed lots.

Store lamb prices remain in the region of €2.70/kg to €2.90/kg for good-quality lowland lambs with a nice cover of flesh. Select lots are rising to €3/kg for lambs that are suitable for feeding on or immediate slaughter.

Cull ewes

Plainer-quality types are selling from €2.50/kg to €2.75/kg, while light hill lambs are selling in the main from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg.

There seems to be more life in the trade for cull ewes. The general run of prices for heavy ewes weighing upwards of 90kg is €140 to €160/head, with select lots €10 to €20 higher on occasion.

Ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg are selling from €125 to €140 for top-quality lots, falling back to €110 to €115 for ewes with a poorer cover of flesh.

Lighter ewes weighing around 70kg range from €80 to €110 depending on quality.

Fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes are selling from €1/kg upwards, with boner types back to 70c/kg to 80c/kg.