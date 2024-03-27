This pen of 10 spring lambs weighing 43.6kg sold for €218 in Fermoy Mart on Monday. See camera at the mart for the full report.

The relatively small numbers of spring lambs offered in sales over the last week have met a firm trade, dominated by butcher and wholesale buyers.

Factory agents have by and large concentrated on hoggets, with spring lamb prices trending well above factory quotes.

It is hard to put an exact range on prices paid, as any variability in lamb quality has a massive bearing on prices farmers are achieving.

Young, well-fleshed continental-bred spring lambs ranging from 40kg to 47kg have ranged from €4.70/kg to €5.20/kg, with the best-quality lambs on offer rising to €5.50/kg and higher in isolated cases.

Heavier spring lambs have recorded a lower price per kilo, ranging from €4.30/kg to €4.80/kg and hitting €5/kg on rare occasions.

Lesser-quality lambs, including those with a lower cover of flesh and crossbred types, have sold from €3.70/kg to €4.40/kg, with small numbers of light lambs less than 38kg also falling into this price range.

Hogget entries continue to dominate sales. Many mart managers report higher numbers on offer in recent days, with throughput boosted by ewe hoggets coming on stream due to the high prices and small numbers of spring lambs appearing to capitalise on demand for the Easter trade.

Top-quality heavier hoggets weighing from 52kg to 56kg upwards are selling anywhere from €200 to €220, with a selection rising to €230/head.

Lesser-quality lots or hoggets presented with a lower cover of flesh and weighing 48kg to 50kg are trading on average from €185 to €195, with some lots again reaching and topping the €200/head mark.

The ewe trade is vibrant, with a high percentage of fleshed ewes topping the €2/kg mark and selling all the way to €2.40/kg to €2.50/kg for the highest-quality lots.

Entries of cull ewes have jumped due to more farmers opting to show ewes live to avail of the keen competition levels, while the challenging weather and price is encouraging farmers to move any problem ewes quicker.

Medium-quality ewes are selling from €1.50/kg to €1.85/kg, while boner-type ewes are selling back to €1/kg and under in cases.