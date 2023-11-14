The sheep trade continues to build upward momentum, with plants increasing quotes by 10c/kg.

Kildare Chilling continues to set the pace, with its base quote of €6.50/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment, an increase of 10c/kg on last Thursday’s quote.

Other competing plants have raised base quotes to €6.35/kg to €6.40/kg or a price of €6.50/kg for QA lambs.

Significant numbers of lambs are now trading upwards of €6.55/kg, with producer groups and regular sellers securing returns of €6.60/kg to €6.70/kg. At the top end of the market, there are reports of €6.75/kg to €6.80/kg paid for large consignments.

Factories are trying to retain carcase weight limits at 22.5kg, but some are offering an extra half a kilo to close deals concerning large numbers. Certain deals also include allowances on transport costs, with prices here typically between €6.60/kg and €6.70/kg.

Vibrant mart trade

The trade in marts held on Monday was brisk.

Well-fleshed lambs traded in Athernry Mart, Co Galway, and weighing upwards of 50kg topped the €150 mark, with the best-quality lots selling from €102 to €106 with the weight and recording a top price of €161/head.

Kilkenny Mart recorded an equally brisk trade. A good entry of fleshed butcher-type lambs sold from €103 to €107 with the weight, with two batches of lambs weighing 55kg and 58kg selling for €163 and €164 respectively.

The standout price on the day was €168 paid for a batch of 10 lambs weighing 51kg.

Prices paid for lighter lambs were heavily dependent on flesh cover. For example, lambs weighing 47kg sold for €144, while a pen of lambs weighing 48kg and lacking flesh cover sold for €128.

Ennis Mart in Co Clare recorded a lower entry of just shy of 500 head.

Prices were described as similar to last week, with good-quality fleshed lambs trading on average from €98 to €103 with the weight.

A top price of €159 was paid for super-quality lambs weighing 53.5kg.