Taking place from Tuesday 19 September to Thursday 21 September, the event will see teams from across Ireland competing to be crowned champion.

But it won’t just be their skills on show – there will also be the opportunity for visitors to see the latest agriculture and construction technologies in action, as well as a whole host of other indoor and outdoor exhibitions.

This year’s event comes at a time when Irish farmers are under more pressure than ever; high production costs are squeezing margins, meaning any gains in efficiency are worth their weight in gold.

Topcon Ireland will be joining its local dealers at Ratheniska to exhibit some of its latest solutions that are helping farmers do everything smarter and faster, not just ploughing.

The team will be stationed on the Wel-Tech stand (402) throughout the show and will be bringing with them a host of solutions designed to improve accuracy, efficiency and maximise yield.

Among these are the Loadmaster Alpha 10, 50, and 100 on-board weighing systems for large loaders.

Designed to operate in the toughest of conditions, these systems reduce cycle times and boost productivity, with an intuitive user interface and a target load feature that allows less experienced operators to do things right the first time.

Other weighing systems on display include the TT Weigh (Wizard) system for tipper loaders and the ICP 300 printer, which acts as an add-on for the weighing systems and gives a printout ticket to the driver so the requirement for a weighbridge is reduced.

The XD and XD+ in-cab display system will also be on stand; this touchscreen system is designed to keep things on track at every stage of the crop cycle, from soil preparation all the way through to harvesting.

With instant access to Topcon’s agriculture platform (TAP), data can be organised and analysed to map and deliver actionable outputs directly to the machine, making it the ideal companion for farmers needing to prioritise precision.

When input prices remain high, efficient use of fertiliser is crucial and CropSpec is Topcon’s cutting-edge crop-sensing system, which feeds real-time information to variable rate applicators to deliver exactly the amount of fertiliser needed first time round.

All of Topcon’s technology can be brought together in TAP, to allow farmers to find the right combination of solutions that works for them and start building a digital workflow straight away.

This helps to save them time and money, while providing the full picture of everything happening in the fields.

Digital can be an important solution in difficult times when every little counts and half the battle is understanding where savings can be made – which is where Topcon and local dealer Wel-tech will be on hand to help.

Farmers needn’t arrive with a specific solution in mind, just with the problems they’re facing and the team will be there to help them find the ideal solution.

The National Ploughing Championship is rightly the biggest event in the agricultural calendar – it's a great opportunity to catch up, enjoy the various attractions and it’s an opportunity to get to grips with the latest efficiency and productivity boosting technologies.

Find out more about Topcon’s precision agriculture technology here.