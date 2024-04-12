Students will have the opportunity to work on practical innovation projects with leading Irish and global food and drink companies.

The MSc in Insights and Innovation programme, offered by Dublin City University (DCU) Business School and Bord Bia, could be your ticket to becoming a world-class innovator in Ireland's food and drink industry.

This immersive 15-month programme aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge to drive sustainable, scalable, and profitable growth in the food, drink, and horticultural industries. With a structured learning and development plan, including academic study and a 10-month placement, students will have the opportunity to work on practical innovation projects with leading Irish and global food and drink companies.

About DCU Business School and Bord Bia

DCU attracts and develops world-class talent in innovation and design thinking, offering a unique opportunity to enhance capability within the agri-food industry.

Accredited by both AACSB and AMBA, DCU Business School ranks in the top 5% of business schools worldwide. Known as Ireland’s University of Enterprise and Transformation, DCU Business School boasts solid industry relationships and an enterprising culture that permeates its postgraduate courses. Partnering with the Bord Bia Talent Academy, DCU attracts and develops world-class talent in innovation and design thinking, offering a unique opportunity to enhance capability within the agri-food industry.

Bord Bia's mission is to showcase and promote Ireland's food, drink, and horticulture to customers across the world, fostering growth and sustainability among producers. By nurturing the next generation of innovators, Bord Bia aims to uphold the reputation of Irish food and drink as high quality, distinctive, and made by creative producers. Through the MSc in Insights and Innovation programme, Bord Bia seeks to cultivate talented individuals who will drive sustainable growth and innovation within the industry.

A Unique Opportunity

The MSc in Insights and Innovation is a fully-funded opportunity that offers a €30,000 bursary over the 15-month programme, providing financial support to participants. Combining academic and practical experience, the programme offers a unique blend of classroom learning and real-world application. With small class sizes and individual attention, students benefit from a customised learning experience tailored to the needs of the food and drink industry.

Ideal candidates for this programme are individuals with an undergraduate degree or extensive relevant experience, though it's preferable to have experience in the food, drink, or horticulture sectors, it’s not essential. Candidates should have a minimum of three years' work experience and be eligible to work and study in Ireland. They should possess a passion for innovation and creativity and demonstrate a desire to develop a career in insight-led innovation and commercialisation within the aforementioned sectors.

This unique opportunity opens the doors to exciting and distinctive careers. Past graduates have pursued roles in companies such as Bewley’s, Dawn Farm, Heineken, Coca-Cola, and Dunnes Stores. The positions held by these graduates today include thought-provoking and industry-leading roles, such as global marketing manager, insights manager, brand and category strategy specialist, and product and innovation manager. The companies and roles of past graduates underscore the skills and lessons learned throughout the programme, making them highly sought after upon graduation.

Hear from students themselves

Christina Furlong, Global Insights Manager, Kerry -

"Participating in the course was a transformative experience that has helped accelerate my career in insights. The comprehensive programme provided me with an invaluable toolkit that encompasses not only the fundamentals of marketing, design thinking and market research to be successful in the dynamic food industry. For the past six years I've worked for Kerry Group in consumer insights and have recently been promoted to global insight manager. Working in insight allows you to connect with consumers from all walks of life, to explore and satisfy your curiosity and have an impact on their lives through design. Insights is an industry in itself that is growing strongly and is integral to the success of businesses in 2024."

How do I find out more?

If you're ready to take your career in the food and drink industry to the next level, the MSc in Insights and Innovation programme could be your gateway to success. With a focus on practical skills and real-world experience, this programme equips participants with the tools they need to drive sustainable growth and innovation in Ireland's dynamic food and drink sector. Apply today and become a part of the next generation of innovators shaping the future of this dynamic and exciting industry.

Apply before April 22nd - MSc. Insights and Innovation